EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s scope for Satyaprem Ki Katha 2’, Shareen on Kartik, Kiara film; Working with Majid Majidi

Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia is basking in the success of her last release - Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Interestingly, Shareen has backed many content based projects in the past as well, including internationally acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, and Yami Gautam’s Lost, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. “You know we have always believed in backing projects that have a thought behind it. But having said that, we are experimenting with all kinds of genres, which has an audience for. Whether it’s comedy, drama, action - all of it. Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha, Beyond the Clouds, and Lost, we have also made a Marathi biographical film - Anandi Gopal, and have produced a web show which is based on the real life story of Sunny Leone. So content is and will always be the king for us,” shares Shareen.

She further adds, “As a woman producer it is important for me that all my projects don't only have meaty roles for male leads, but boast of author backed roles for my female leads as well. In fact, for our next, we have acquired the rights to Phoolan Devi’s autobiography.” Have they signed their female lead for the same? “We have a director onboard, and are discussing a few names for the female lead as well, but nothing is finalized as yet.”

Is it tough to be a female producer in an industry, which sometimes is still looked upon as male dominated? “I have never honestly felt that I have not been taken seriously as a female producer, as I always make sure to express my point of view. Maybe, in the earlier days it was difficult for a woman to make her place in a system like ours, but today I do see equality in most aspects. Yes, sometimes it's harder to find finance for women-led projects, but things have improved faster than we can imagine in that aspect too,” says the Satyaprem Ki Katha producer, who would also like to make more romantic films in the future.

“I have grown up watching that genre, really enjoy it, and I know a large part of the audience still enjoys a good, relatable love story. We have a few romantic scripts in the pipeline, and I will reveal all about them in good time,” adds Shareen, who was inspired to become a filmmaker after watching The Shawshank Redemption and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Meanwhile, is there a chance to collaborate with Majid Majidi again for another project? “You know, when I had first reached out to him, I had gone with an intention to seek the Hindi remake rights of Children of Heaven. But then we got talking and came up with Beyond the Clouds. My experience of working with him cannot be expressed in words, and we keep discussing a collaboration very frequently. We haven’t zeroed in on a project yet, however I promise that it will happen soon. We can’t really wait to collaborate with him again,” reveals Shareen

And lastly, is there an update on the rumoured Satyaprem Ki Katha 2? “(Laughs) Well, there is scope for that, but for now we don’t have any idea per se for part 2. But like they say, never say never,” Shareen Mantri Kedia concludes.

