The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards dazzled with brilliance as it celebrated numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry, recognizing their remarkable contributions and impeccable sense of style. This prestigious event drew the presence of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and many others, elevating the ceremony with their presence and charisma. Partnering with Pinkvilla, several esteemed brands lent their support to present awards across various categories. Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water joined hands with Pinkvilla to bestow upon Kiara Advani the coveted Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice award for her performance in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara Advani wins Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Amidst the glittering ambiance of the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 unfolded on March 18, marking a significant triumph for actress Kiara Advani. In a moment of glory, she clinched the Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice award for her captivating portrayal of Katha in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The honor was presented to the diva by Rashi Singh, Category Lead, Indian Whisky Beam Suntory, alongside Indian film producer Dil Raju.

Satyaprem Ki Katha stands as a romantic drama film, featuring Kiara Advani opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this movie garnered acclaim for its compelling narrative and acting performances.

