EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to set IFFI Goa’s stage on fire; See the list of songs he'll perform on opening night

Ever since Varun Dhawan ’s film Bhediya has been announced, all eyes are on him. There is a lot of hype about the film ever since the trailer has been released. This film stars Kriti Sanon , Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The trailer has raised the excitement levels of the fans and everyone is excited to witness Varun in a new avatar. Well, everything about the movie is loved by the fans, be it the songs or the looks of the actors. The actors are on a promotional spree currently but we all know that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star like to go overboard with promotions. We had earlier reported that Varun and Kriti will be travelling to 8 cities from November 12. And now we hear that the star will be performing in the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival Of India.

This is the 53rd edition of the prestigious International Film Festival Of India. Like every year it will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28. The buzz is that Varun Dhawan will be performing at the opening ceremony of IFFI Goa on Sunday, November 20. We have learned that he will be performing on patriotic songs like Vande Mataram and Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo, his film Bhediya songs like Thumkeshwari and Jungle Mein Kand. If you are not able to travel to Goa and watch his performance then worry not as his performance will be streamed live too. Varun has already started rehearsing for his big performance and we are sure fans are going to love it.

Varun Dhawan on battling Vestibular Hypofunction

Varun was seen talking about it during the India Today Conclave 2022. He revealed that recently he just shut down after he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction. The actor also shared that he pushed himself hard. While speaking about how things have changed after Covid-19, Varun shared, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

He further added, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."