EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Aanand L Rai team up for a love story; Filming begins in 2023
The female lead of this Aanand L Rai directorial is expected to be locked in a month's time. Read detailed report
Over the years, Aanand L Rai has made a name for himself by making those relatable small town stories, with characters speaking the language of love. Over the last few months, the filmmaker is working on various aspects of his next directorial and we hear, things are now set into motion. According to our sources, Aanand L Rai’s next is a love story and it will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.
“Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manmarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now. After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared this thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors next year.
While the script is locked, Aanand L Rai is currently working on the casting of the film and soon after, he leaves on a location scout. He intends to take the film on floors sometime in mid-2023. “The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong character full of substance for the female counterpart. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.
Vicky is currently shooting for the Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Manekshaw biopic. He also has the Aditya Dhar directorial, The Immortal Ashwatthama under his kitty, which kicks off sometime next summer. Vicky is also doing an action film with a top filmmaker in 2024. His upcoming films ready for release include Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Uttekar’s next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Stay Tuned To Pinkvilla for more news.
