EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Aanand L Rai team up for a love story; Filming begins in 2023

Over the years, Aanand L Rai has made a name for himself by making those relatable small town stories, with characters speaking the language of love. Over the last few months, the filmmaker is working on various aspects of his next directorial and we hear, things are now set into motion. According to our sources, Aanand L Rai’s next is a love story and it will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

“Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manmarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now. After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared this thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors next year.