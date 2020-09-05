EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on fake views and social media followers: I definitely remain true to myself

Raja Kumari explains that she wants to remain true to herself about her work and having paid views will affect her work that she wants to undertake in the future.

The American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari spoke to us in a candid chat. The artist spoke about various topics that are close to her heart. When quizzed about her song Peace, Raja Kumari says that she wrote the song in such a way that it has elements of spirituality and elements she considers close to her heart. She was also quizzed about her entire quarantine experience to which Raja Kumari states that she learned a lot of new things about her. She further mentions about having her staff around and being glamorous and how the year 2020 made everyone realise that everyone does not have all the time in the world to do these.

Raja Kumari was also quizzed about the number game in the music industry with respect to the views on YouTube videos and also the fake social media followers. Raja Kumari explains that she wants to remain true to herself about her work and having paid views will affect her work that she wants to undertake in the future. She further adds that having true comments and reviews about your work will only help her to know what direction to take in future to make music. Raja Kumari says that she is aware that he number game does exist in the music industry, but she wants to stay away from it.

She also states that she is aware that people do get into the number game and how it brings a lot of pressure to get a great number of views on videos and have massive social media followers, but she likes to stay true and wants real feedback from her followers about her work.

