EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan on reservation to see women in a leadership role: It's true for the world at large

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan shared her take on the reservation in society to see a woman as a leader. The actress also shared some insights about her character in Sherni.

One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Vidya Balan continues to astound the audience with her film choices and once again, as she gears up for Sherni's release, fans have been excited for it. Once again, Vidya will be seen in the lead in a film about a female forest officer who is in search of a Tigress. Having been in the industry for a long time, Vidya has seen how the world of showbiz has changed for women in general. Sharing her insights about the same, Vidya exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla in a candid conversation.

Sherni stars Vidya as a forest officer who is on a quest to hunt a tigress in a jungle. However, the most striking thing about the trailer was how the men in the film react to seeing a female forest officer leading from the front. Reflecting on the reservation to see women in a leadership role, Vidya told us that this is not just true for the film but for the world at large. She said, "I think that's true not just of this film but of the world at large that men have been in charge and they feel that they know better."

Clarifying that it is not their fault but of their upbringing, Vidya said, "It is not their fault because they've been brought up to believe that just as much we've been brought up to believe that we need to depend on the men in our lives." Vidya also went on to reflect on her character in Sherni and how she responds to people around her underestimating her. She said, "I think in that context, Vidya Vincent, who is a forest officer, there are not too many female forest officers. Though there are quite a few, especially in a jungle posting which is tough, you don't expect to see a woman. And then, you underestimate her because you know, they're so patronising towards her."

Further, she added how the patronising angers her, Vidya went on to share that it is something that is expected. She said, "Of course, it angers me. But, I think it angers all of us because we all have faced that kind of underestimation at some point in our lives. But, importantly, she (Vidya Vincent) doesn't let that deter her and limit her. She is a woman of very few words but she's very strong-willed and she decides that she will do what she has to do and she will do it the right way. It does not matter who supports her or who doesn't."

Further, in the chat, Vidya shared her thoughts about how things have changed for women in the industry. She shared that there is still room for improvement and said, "But that's about the position of women in society at large, not just within the industry. But, I am glad we've come so far because when I started out, the situation was very different. A lot has changed in this time."

Meanwhile, the star is all set to be seen in Sherni that is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who is known for films like Newton and Sulemani Keeda. The film also stars Ila Arun, Vijay Raazi, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha. It is backed by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is all set to release on June 18, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

