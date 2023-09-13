EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma to play antagonist in Suriya’s next with Sudha Kongara; Filming begins in November

In 2020, Suriya and Sudha Kongara collaborated for the first time on the national award-winning film, Soorarai Pottru. The film saw a direct to digital release due to the outburst of COVID-19 virus and won appreciation from audiences and critics alike. 3 years after the success of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya and Sudha Kongara are teaming up for the second time on a yet untitled film produced by 2D Entertainment. It has been widely reported in the media that the yet untitled film will star Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles.

Vijay Varma comes on board Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan's next with Sudha Kongara

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hindi Film Actor, Vijay Varma has come on board to play the antagonist in Sudha Kongara’s yet untitled film. “Vijay Varma has established himself as a credible actor with his performance in multiple films like Darlings, Dahaad, Pink, Gully Boy, Super 30 and more recently, Lust Stories 2. His work has fetched him appreciation all across and he has also come to the notice of directors and producers for Pan India projects. The first Pan India film that Vijay Verma has bagged is Suriya’s next with Sudha,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the character traits of Vijay have been kept under wraps, he plays a villain in the film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. “Sudha has completed most of her work on the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar in lead, and is now gearing up to start her next film. The prep work has begun and her yet untitled film will Suriya is expected to roll by November 2023,” the source added.

Suriya to start Karna in 2024

Before commencing work on the yet untitled Sudha Kongara film, Suriya will wrap up his work on Kanguva directed by Siva. The actor is also committed to be a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, which will hit go on floors next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

