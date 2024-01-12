EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi recalls being BLOWN AWAY by the footage that Rohit Shetty showed him of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is a star director and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is a hit-machine that seldom misses. The director understands the pulse of the audience like no other filmmaker in the country and that's the reason he is able to churn big grossers, year after year. He gears up for the release of his show Indian Police Force on Prime Video from the 19th of January, 2024. An exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass was graced by the team of Indian Police Force - Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and of course Rohit Shetty, earlier this month.

Rohit Shetty Confidently Talks About His Upcoming Film Singham Again

Rohit Shetty was asked to say something about his next theatrical release that is Singham Again, set to release on the 15th of August, 2024. The commercial director confidently spoke about his film. He said, "There's nothing to hide about Singham. You know who all are there in the film. I can't tell you the story, though it's quite interesting. And again, it is a big scale action film; Entertaining. And, it's again for the Singham fans because technically, you don't realise because Singham has done a cameo in Simmba and Sooryavanshi, but the last Singham came 10 years back, back in 2014 (Singham Returns). The first Singham came in 2011."

Vivek Oberoi Recalls Being Blown Away By The Footage He Has Seen Of Singham Again

After a little fun banter that Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra had with the host Himesh Mankad, Vivek Oberoi expressed his delight on being among the very few people who got to watch exclusive footage from Singham Again. He said, "I am a huge Singham fan. And I was lucky that one day we had the time and he was in the mood and he shared some amazing scenes from the Singham that's coming, Singham 3. It blew my mind".

Just when Oberoi was about to say further, Rohit Shetty stopped him and exclaimed whether he was going to share the entire scene with the audience. He clarified that he didn't intend to do so and all he was trying to say was that the scale and the vision and the high (of Singham Again) is on another level. The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor also said that as a huge Ajay Devgn fan, he is very excited for the film.

Singham Again Releases On 15th August, 2024; Indian Police Force Streams From 19th January, 2024

Singham Again is a huge film and stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and many others. If the film hits the sweet spot, it can fancy its chances of being the highest grossing Hindi film of 2024. While Singham Again is still away, you can prepare yourself to watch Indian Police Force On Prime Video, from the 19th of January, 2024.

