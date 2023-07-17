EXCLUSIVE: ‘You will see a different Singham in Part 3’: Rohit Shetty on his exciting reunion with Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all gearing up for their reunion on the third Singham Film titled Singham Again. The cop universe film features Ajay and Kareena Kapoor in lead with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal making an extended appearance. The film is slated to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2024 weekend and is expected to go on floors soon. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Rohit Shetty informed that Singham Again rolls in the next two months.

“You will see a different Singham in Singham Again,” promises Rohit Shetty

“There is still some time before taking Singham Again on floors. We are still finishing Indian Police Force. Once that’s done, we move into Singham Again. There’s still two to three months to start the film,” says Rohit. When asked to share more details on the film, the hit-machine kept it short. “I am excited for making Singham. I am excited because you will see a different Singham in the film this time. It’s huge, the script has turned out well. It’s unique and it is the most loved character that I know. I am excited that Ajay and I are coming back together on Singham Again.”

The film is an extension of the Rohit Shetty cop universe that started with Singham followed by Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Earlier in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty had shared his thoughts on the new Singham Film. The director had said, “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something.”

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his role in Singham Again

Ranveer Singh too had informed us that he was jumping through the narration of Singham Again. “I have taken the entire narration in my van, and I was on my feet clapping. The kind of moments he described; my mind was just racing forward picturising what the scenes in the cinema halls will be when those moments unfold in Singham Again. It will be pandemonium in the halls with the kind of stuff that he has planned,” Ranveer had said.

