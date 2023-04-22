Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty book the Independence Day 2024 slot for their ambitious cop-drama

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have together given some very memorable films to the movie industry. Starting from Zameen and then continuing with the Golmaal series and the Singham series, leading up to the films of the cop universe, the duo has seldom disappointed their audiences. They are now all geared up to start the shoot of their next biggie, Singham Again, which was initially scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release but has now been preponed to Independence Day 2024.

The Principle Photography Of Singham Again Will Begin In August 2023

The pre-production of this cop-drama is going on in full flow and the principle photography will begin in August 2023, exactly a year before it hits the silver screens. Ajay Devgn will continue to reprise his role of Bajirao Singham. Deepika Padukone, who is running high on the success of Pathaan, will also be a part of Singham Again and will be essaying the role of a police inspector. Since the film is a part of Rohit Shetty's ambitious Cop Universe, one can expect characters from other cop films to also be a part of this film.

The Release Date Of Singham Again Is Very Strategic

The release date of Singham Again is very strategic, to maximise the theatrical traction of the film. The first day collections of the film will be massive and it will open to mind-numbing numbers as it is releasing on 15th August, 2024, which falls on Thursday. The conventional Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend will be followed by Raksha Bandhan on Monday, which will ensure that the collections remain strong and steady even on day 5. A five day long weekend for a frontloaded film is very beneficial and in all likelihood, Singham Again will utilise it fully. Of course it is a big weekend so one can not completely discard the fact that there may be another film targetting the same weekend as well. More clarity on next year's release calendar shall come in the times to come.

Singham Again Is A Big Film For Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa, which has done a below average theatrical business of around Rs 80 crores. His next film is Maidaan, which is set for a 23rd June, 2023 release. Post that, he will be seen in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey and costarring Tabu. It is after that, that Singham Again will release.

Rohit Shetty has had a very successful run at the theatres but his last film Cirkus failed to collect well. He will be hoping that Singham Again makes up for all the lost potential of his Christmas 2022 release. He shot for a series in the lockdown titled Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi and that shall release digitally, in the months to come.

Deepika Padukone, after Pathaan, is the first pick for most producers. She is a part of Fighter, Project K and a few other films apart from Singham Again.

We wish the team of Singham all the very best for Singham Again.

