Friendship Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: When Ahsaas Channa's mom rejected guy asking Kota Factory actress out for date; 'Iske saath mat jaana tum'

Ahsaas Channa, who started her career as a child artist with the 2004 film, Vaastu Shastra, has appeared in a handful of movies including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha, and Phoonk. Ahsaas recently revealed that her mom, actress Kulbir Kaur, once rejected a guy who asked the Kota Factory actress out on a date.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ahsaas Channa, who shares a close bond with her mother, Kulbir opened up about how she can discuss anything with her. Ahsaas revealed that a guy asked her out a few days ago.

When asked if she had inhibitions over discussing topics like s*x, periods, or relationships with her mom, Ahsaas said, "Haan! (Yes) 100 per cent. Last week I got asked out by a boy and I told her."

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress used her hand gestures enacting how she showed guy's picture to her mom. She recalled, "Mummy ye ladka aapko pata hai usne mujhe dinner ke liye pucha (Mom, this guy has asked me out for dinner)."

Quoting her mom's reaction to it, the Kota Factory actress said, "Naaa! Ye nahin, iske saath mat jaana tum. (No, don't go out with him). You can do better."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Advertisement

Ahsaas Channa further shared that the mother-daughter duo have always had each other. Even though her mom, Kulbir was also working, she would come to Ahsaas' set and they both would spend quality time together.

The Hostel Daze actress elaborated on their bond while crediting her mom who picked her up from school, got her auditions, and took her to sets.

On the work front, Ahsaas Channa is ruling the OTT space with series like Girls Hostel, Hostel Daze, The Interns, Jugaadistan, Modern Love Mumbai and others. Ahsaas also appeared in Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's Mismatched Season 2.

Ahsaas' notable web series is Kota Factory. She has been a part of the TVF series since the first season. Kota Factory Season 3 was released on June 20, this year.

Kulbir Kaur is a popular face in the television industry. She has worked in movies like Veer-Zara, Hindi Medium, and Kesari.

ALSO READ: Kota Factory Season 3: Ahsaas Channa wants to swap her role with THIS actor; Find out