Koffee With Karan 7 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun & Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to sip coffee with 'brewmaster' Karan Johar

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is following in her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan's footsteps. We have heard that the heavily pregnant Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shot for a Koffee With Karan 7 episode. As per our sources, Sonam along with her bhaiya Arjun Kapoor shot for a Koffee With Karan episode two days back. This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor are going to be part of Karan Johar's show, in Season 5, Sonam accompanied pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan (Episode 11, thank us later), to the couch and undoubtedly, it was a laughter riot episode! The duo and the viewers had a blast.

During this episode, Arjun Kapoor appeared on the show and the trio had a great time. Moreover, this will be Sonam's first onscreen appearance with her baby bump. Sonam Kapoor recently entered the third trimester of her pregnancy and her baby shower which was supposed to take place in Mumbai a few weeks back had to be cancelled due to the sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he has been a constant on Koffee with Karan, almost every season. His episodes over the years (including the one with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif) have been memorable, to say the least!

This goes without saying that Arjun Kapoor is everybody's common & favourite dost in the industry. And as per our sources,

we are extremely pumped to see the brother-sister duo on the Koffee Couch for sure! And all we are waiting for now is the official announcement from Arjun Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Mr. Karan Johar.

The popular talk show Koffee with Karan returns with Season 7. The show was kickstarted by pregnant Alia Bhatt and her 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh. Following this, the 2nd episode saw Sara Ali Khan & Jahnvi Kapoor on the couch and the latest duo to have graced the show is Samantha and Akshay Kumar.

Keep following Pinkvilla for more exclusives from Bollywood.

Also Read: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor broke her pregnancy news to parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor