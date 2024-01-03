Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Has Khushi Kapoor taken up elder sister role? Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor feels

Koffee With Karan season 8 has been making headlines ever since the new season has gone on air. Karan Johar has given all the fans an insight into the lives of their favorite stars. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh discussing their marriage, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan discussing their love life, and Orry to more stars spilling some extra beans about their life. In the next episode, we will see the dynamic sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor setting some serious sister goals on the couch.

Janhvi Kapoor on being hypersensitive

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are indeed sister goals and we surely cannot get enough of them! During the episode, Karan Johar asked the Bawaal star about what her late mother Sridevi had said a while ago. He questioned, “I've read a while ago, where actually your mom had said that you were more emotionally equipped to be in the industry than you would be because you're more fragile hypersensitive and almost like Khushi is younger than you, but assumes the role somehow of the older sister. Is that true?”

Opening up about it, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Yeah, I think a little bit, but also I feel dynamics have changed so much. I mean, of course, since she's passed, I think she's equally my baby and my mom at times, and I think I'm equally her baby and her mom at times.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor accidentally spilled the beans about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

Ever since the teaser of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor was dropped, the highlight has become the part where the Mili actress seems to have accidentally revealed about her alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. During an interesting segment in the show, Karan Johar asked her to name three people she has on her speed dial. An excited Janhvi responded that it is dad Boney Kapoor and sister ‘Khushu’ (Khushi Kapoor). But in all innocence, she also said ‘Shikhu’ (Shikhar Pahariya) and regrated her gaffey the very second, leaving Karan and Khushi giggling.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Did Janhvi Kapoor just confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya?