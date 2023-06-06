Krrish, Dhoom, No Entry, Hera Pheri, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singham - What’s latest on these franchises?

The Hindi Film Industry has over the years created some memorable films which stood the test of time. Many of these memorable films have been spun into a franchise and in today’s time and age, there is a big demand from the fans to see their actors back in the respective world of cult films. While Hollywood has already shifted to the franchise model, experts believe that the Hindi Film Industry too might shift into the same model in the days to come. There has been a constant query on the status of multiple big franchises, which have been in the making.

Hrithik Roshan gears up to be a superhero again with Krrish 4

The most awaited franchise film for audiences in India is Krrish, which features Hrithik Roshan as a superhero. There has been unimaginable anticipation to see Hrithik back in Krrish 4. According to sources close to the development, the film’s script is almost locked and the team is looking to take the film on floors sometime next year. Before Krrish, Hrithik will wrap up his work on Fighter and War 2. Hrithik and co. are also speaking to several VFX studios on how to take things a notch higher to provide a cinematic experience like never before to Indian audiences.

Dhoom is another film that has won over the audience’s love and in the last few years, speculations have been rife about several actors coming on board to play the antagonist. However, sources close to development inform us that the focus at YRF is presently to expand their Spy Universe with Tiger, Kabir, Pathaan, Zoya, and Rubai. There’s an idea for Dhoom 4, but it’s far away from the stage of taking the film on floors.

Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana in legal soup again

Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar had recently resolved all their differences and announced a union on 3 of their cult comedies – Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, and Welcome. In fact, Akshay also shot for a promo with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. But according to sources, all three films are on hold at the moment due to the legal conflicts of Firoz. There will be some other development on the three films only once the legal conflicts involving Firoz are settled. The script of Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 is locked – same for the star cast, and it’s now about getting a go-ahead from the court of law.

Moving on to No Entry 2, the comic caper of Anees Bazmee with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan has also been in the news for the longest time. But now, sources inform us that the film will go on floors only once the issues taking the film rights are sorted out. Salman is very keen to do No Entry 2, but the budget is high for a comedy. The source adds that the spike in costs is due to the amount that one would have to pay to buy out the rights of No Entry from several stakeholders. If things are sorted out, it will go on floors in no time as the script is locked and the pre-production is done too.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2 to ensure horror and comedy in 2024

Two horror comedies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree are also in the making. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is being made with Kartik Aaryan and will go on floors early next year for a Diwali 2024 release, Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor is expected to start by July 2023 for an August 2024 release. The script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the development stage at the moment and the makers are expected to proceed with the casting of the film by the end of this year. Stree 2 on the other hand is in the pre-production stage and will see a cameo from Varun Dhawan as Bhediya.

Excel Entertainment has been planning to make Don 3 for a while now and it finally seems to be in the making. However, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to walk out of the franchise and the makers are planning to bring a new Don into the picture. Industry insiders have confirmed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don for Farhan Akhtar. The script of Don 3 is locked and the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2024.

Akshay Kumar ready to get back to Housefull for 2024

Sajid Nadiadwala too has been planning Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is in the development stage at the moment and is expected to take off by the end of 2023/Early 2024 with a schedule that will span over a period of 4 months. An official announcement on Housefull 5 is around the corner and this one is said to be a Housefull Universe film with Sajid getting in the cast of the previous 4 films on board in different capacities. Sajid is also working on the screenplay of Kick 2 for Salman Khan, but that film isn’t starting anytime this year according to sources.

Rohit Shetty brings back Ajay Devgn as Singham for the third time and the film, titled Singham Again, is set to go on floors in August. Touted to be the biggest film of the Rohit Shetty cop universe, Singham Again will be shot in India and Abroad. It’s confirmed for an Independence Day 2024 release.

What's the update on Rowdy Rathore 2 and Brahmastra 2?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also trying to take his production, Rowdy Rathore forward as a franchise. While the master filmmaker has got a script for the sequel, he is yet to lock in the male lead for the same. He recently met Tiger Shroff to discuss the possibility of Rowdy Rathore 2, but we are yet to get a further update on the same development. Brahmastra 2 is also in the making, however, is expected to go on floors only after Ayan Mukerji is done with his commitment to War 2. The basic story draft is locked, and Ayan has currently asked his team of ADs to develop a pre-viz for Brahmastra 2: Dev. He is also simultaneously working towards the casting of Dev and all of it is expected to be locked by the end of 2024, as Ayan intends to kick off the film in 2025.

Salman Khan and co were also trying to crack a plot for Dabangg 4 and renowned director, Tigmanshu Dhulia was signed on for the same. However, his version of Chulbul Pandey didn’t excite the Khan family. As of today, the film is completely on the back burner and won't be made anytime soon. Which Franchise film are you most excited about?

