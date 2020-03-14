Kunal Kemmu on paparazzi's obsession over Taimur & Inaaya: They were clicked in the pool & that wasn't cool

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

With the boom of social media and paparazzi culture, Kunal opens up about how this affects him as a father to Inaaya. Watch the full video inside.

With Malang becoming a hit at the box office, Kunal Kemmu is reaping the biggest benefits: his performance has got him a lot of accolades and the BO success makes it even sweeter. When we caught up with the actor, we discussed how he plans to steer his career ahead, and quizzed about his bond with his family members. From how his relationship with Soha Ali Khan has evolved over the last decade to how played a 'concerned brother' to him, Kunal reveals it all.

He also shares a great equation with Sara Ali Khan and and speaks about their bond. Along with that, the actor is also a doting dad to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and talks about the paparazzi's obsession over his daughter and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. Speaking about that, Kunal shares, "There was this one day when we went for a Ganpati and Inaaya was sitting on the back seat. So before I realised, I saw her going and standing in front of the paps, smiling. She felt it's the same as we do at home."

He also added that it's difficult to decide right now because they 'don't know how the kids see it'. "Most of the times when we have requested the photographers to click a few pictures and then let us be, they have always heard us and obliged. Once or twice, I had seen pictures of the kids Inaaya and Taimur taken from a zoom lens which I feel isn't cool. Otherwise the paparazzi has been kind."

Watch the video to find out what he had to say:

