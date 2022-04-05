EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan expected to join SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Jayantilal Gada at RRR success bash

SS Rajamouli has created history at the box office yet again as his epic, RRR fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. To mark the celebrations for this historic feat, Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) is throwing a success party in Mumbai on Wednesday. He plans to felicitate SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan at the event in presence of special guest, Aamir Khan

“SS Rajamouli is very fond of Aamir Khan and the actor was even a special guest at one of the pre-release events in Delhi. As the film is now a success, the entire team has sent an invite to the perfectionist. Aamir has even tentatively confirmed his presence for the event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Aamir and SS Rajamouli combo has been a dream for many, and there have always been requests from fans on social media for the two giants to collaborate creatively to bring the epic, Mahabharata to the big screen. Interestingly, it’s the dream project for both Aamir and Rajamouli. Talking of RRR, the movie is on a rampage mode across the globe. The movie has emerged as the highest grossing film of all time in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, surpassing Bahubali 2.

Even in the Hindi belts, the film is yielding big returns for the producer, Jayantilal Gada and the Hindi version is fast headed towards the Rs 250 crore club. This would be the second success for the producer after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

