SPOTLIGHT: Jibraan Khan aka Krish from K3G: It's time to find a new identity; the real struggle has just begun

Jibraan Khan, best known for his role as Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has grown up to look extremely handsome and has been working out, prepping up to make his big Bollywood debut. Bringing the SPOTLIGHT back on him, we exclusively spoke to him, on what are his upcoming plans, away from camera and struggles.

Who can forget Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? It is a cult classic. It is an emotion, and it is PHAT. While we still continue to rave about Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Anjali (Kajol), Rahul ( ), Rohan ( ), DJ (Farida Jalal), another favourite character of ours has to be Krishh aka Jibraan Khan. Who can forget the iconic Jana Gana Mana scene from the movie which makes us feel heavy at heart even today! Jibraan has worked in two other movies apart from K3G (Rishtey, Kyunkii Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta) but is best known for playing Krishh. Since then, he had been missing from the big screens. Well, ever wondered, what's he been up to?

Today, Jibraan has grown up to look extremely handsome and has been working out, prepping up to make his big Bollywood debut. Bringing the SPOTLIGHT back on him, we exclusively spoke to him, on what are his upcoming plans, away from camera and struggles. Over to him:

What have you been up to? Any plans for a debut or you want to branch out exploring different options?

Actually, I assisted on Brashmastra (Starring , , Amitabh Bachchan) for almost two years and that is done now. As an actor, the real struggle has just begun to find a good film. What is being offered is not the best, I can say that. I am searching, I am testing, I am auditioning, I am trying to network. It is not as easy as people think. You need to really prove yourself because this is the age where people want to see actors you know, they want to see quality work. There are a few things lined up, but due to quarantine it has been pushed. I am keeping it quiet, till something really works out. The plan is to work as a mainstream actor. It has been my passion since childhood. This industry is where I belong. Check out Jibraan Khan's photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jibraan Khan (@jibraan.khan) on Dec 13, 2019 at 9:29pm PST

Do you still get recognised as Krishh? Do people ever ask you to share anecdotes, given that K3G is an emotion for many?

Yes, I won't lie about that. It does happen. I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don't get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity.

Given the competition, today, finding your foot in the industry is difficult. Does it get exhausting despite having worked as a child artist before?

It is very tough, but I am liking it because it makes you stronger. This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle so I am liking it. It is a different kick. I am not asking my father for help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jibraan Khan (@jibraan.khan) on Sep 29, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT

Your father, Firoz Khan, has been a well-known actor himself. People around you might advise you to seek his help...

It happens everywhere, every time. It is not like that I have not asked my father for anything but I feel things are happening for me, it is slower than my expectations but it is happening. Fulfilling this dream to be an actor, is going to take some time because it is one in a billion. But it is also this experience which shapes you as a character. I have had my days when I have been low and sat and cried and thought if I am doing something wrong, should I just pick up something small but then at the end of the day you need to have confidence in yourself.

Before concluding, Jibran reiterated that he would love to explore as many genres possible, but he wants to achieve everything on his own and is prepared to fight for it!

ALSO READ | Poo in K3G to Geet in Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor Khan's ICONIC looks from her films that went viral

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×