Rajkummar Rao CONFIRMS Stree 2; Says he will begin shooting ‘hopefully soon’- EXCLUSIVE

Fans of the horror comedy film Stree are in for a surprise as Rajkummar Rao has recently confirmed its sequel, and has shared that he will begin shooting for Stree 2 soon. It was a few days ago that Pinkvilla exclusively reported Amar Kaushik has locked the script of Stree 2, and that he will be reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for the sequel of Stree early next year. Following that, Shraddha Kapoor, who featured in Bhediya’s song Thumkeshwari, also shared that Stree will be back with the second installment. Now, the same news has been confirmed by Rajkummar Rao as well!

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao talked about the possibility of a horror-universe, and said, “I think they (makers) will have to take that decision.” Further confirming Stree 2, Rajkummar added, “ Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon, and yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting.” When asked if he will start shooting for Stree 2 soon, Rajkummar said, “Hopefully soon,” but did not elaborate further.

Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a BTS video of the dance track Thumkeshwari. In the video, she said that she will begin shooting for Stree 2 soon. “Stree is back. Super vibe, it’s so nice to be back on set. It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon," she said in the video.

More details about Stree 2

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that the pre-production on Stree 2 shall begin post the release of Bhediya in November, while the film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. “Shraddha has made a brief appearance in a song of Bhediya and now, Varun Dhawan too is expected to have a role to play in Stree 2. The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock’s unique horror-comedy universe,” informed a source.