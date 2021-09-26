Superheroes take on Bollywood Films: Sooryavanshi, BB 2, Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 face clash at box office

With the Maharashtra government finally deciding to reopen the cinema halls from October 22, the Hindi film industry came back on track by announcing the release date of as many as 15 feature films. With a huge backlog in film industries across the globe, the clashes are inevitable in the coming year. And some of the major clashes of Bollywood and Hollywood films in the next eight months are listed below.

Sooryavanshi vs Eternals

Release Date: November 5, 2021 (Diwali)

The Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi featuring in the titular role is easily among the most awaited Hindi films of the year. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, it’s finally slated for a Diwali 2021 release. While it’s not likely to face competition from any Hindi films, the Marvels biggie, Eternals is ready to take on the cop, Veer Sooryavanshi. While Sooryavanshi definitely will lead the race, Marvel films too have a loyal fanbase in India, which would have a minor impact on the biz of this cop thriller.

Bachchan Pandey vs Batman

Release Date: March 4, 2022

This is yet another interesting box-office battle between a superstar and a superhero. While the and Kriti Sanon starrer is an out and out masaledaar entertainer, The Batman (2022) is the reboot of this iconic superhero franchise and features Robert Pattinson as the Batman for the first time.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Though it’s not official yet, Doctor Strange is said to be one of the first horror-based superhero films. So well, it’s the fight between two films in the horror space – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Doctor Strange - on March 25. Given the loyal fanbase of Marvel as well as the rise of Doctor Strange in India, it wouldn’t be a literal clash of titans at the domestic box-office.

Heropanti 2 vs Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date: May 6, 2022

Tiger Shroff returns to showcase his Heropanti yet again, however, he battles a superhero, Thor on May 6. Given the fact that both Heropanti and Thor are franchise films, this is yet another battle royale at the box-office. The previous standalone Thor film was a smash hit in the Indian market and the next one is expected to recreate the magic.

Apart from the aforementioned clashes between Bollywood and Hollywood superhero films, Spiderman: Far From Home is slated to release on December 18, a week before X’mas and is expected to be amongst the biggest grossers in the Indian market. Matrix, the Keanu Reeves franchise, which also features , is all set to open in India on December 22. The Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick is another Hollywood biggie expected to fare well in India. It’s slated to release on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

