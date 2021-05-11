SWOT for Ranveer Singh: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for RS

Decoding Ranveer Singh. The analysis of his career, his probable shortfalls, the opportunity that looms in the market and the threats that can pull him down. Pinkvilla discusses

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with , and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for RS.

Strengths

Rising Star

The first year of last decade saw the entry of Ranveer Singh in the showbiz, and by the end of it, he established himself as a credible actor and a bankable star. Every film was a stepping stone towards success, and given the cliff hanger at which he ended the first decade of his career (With uncertainity around 83 releae), we can say that Ranveer has successfully transition from a nobody to a star. And well, the current phase is probably isn’t even his peak, as the best is yet to come. Over the last 10 years, he has established himself as an actor who associates himself with quality commercial cinema and it’s in the coming decade that will see him fire full throttle on the front foot at the box-office having established a loyal fan following.

Director’s Actor

Not often do we associate stars as “director’s actor”, but Ranveer seems to be from the rare breed, who can blend into the cinema of any director. Be it the intense space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the over-the-top world of Rohit Shetty or the subtle cinema of Zoya Akhtar – Ranveer has fit into the vision of directors from different school of filmmaking with utmost conviction. And it’s this quality that would take him a long way, as he is like a chameleon wanting to surprise not just his audience or his director, but also himself with every character he takes up. When was the last when we saw a dynamite like him?

Weakness

At the moment, nothing!

Ranveer Singh ended the first decade of his career with a hat-trick of success in Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, two of which were massive blockbusters. A glimpse at his line up ahead suggest that the best is yet to come. Be it Kabir Khan directed 83, the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar or the Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus – all his three immediate releases are carrying good reports and are expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box-office. He is making the right choices, chasing not just big directors but also the script and that’s a right approach to stardom. He is also making an attempt to ensure a constant flow of films, avoiding the longer gaps, which is a major weakness for most of his contemporaries. What makes it exciting is the fact that his line up is a mix of both quality and quantity.

Opportunities

Transition period

The coming decade is crucial for all the actors who made their debut post the late 2000s as Bollywood is sooner or later going to get into the transition phase with the 50 plus actors slowing down and making space for the younger generation to make an attempt to fill into their shoes. If Ranveer manages to up his game in the coming 5 to 6 years, he would well be in the top position for many years to follow. It’s the coming decade that would stand between Ranveer Singh the Star and Ranveer Singh the Superstar, and given his line-up and potential, we are optimistic that the result is going to be the latter. In-fact, with age by his side, the coming two decades can be his if he chooses the right path and continues with the momentum capitalising on the transition period.

Threats

Too ambitious

With great power comes great responsibilities. The big challenge for any person is not to reach at the top, but to maintain that position. And that’s exactly what Ranveer should be careful about. On reaching a certain position, actors tend to get carried away and complacent, which takes a toll on their standing in the industry. While being ambitious is a good thing, there’s a thin line between ambition and over ambition and the latter is always a dangerous scenario. Here’s hoping, he continues to balance his line up well, surrounds himself with objective people who help him take right decisions and he continues to bring in tons of entertainment for the viewers. Following an objective approach in script selection is key for smooth sailing in the longer run, particularly for actors of today's generation, when the concept of stardom has subdued a bit and it is varying from film to film.

