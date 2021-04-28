THALA 61 EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar to start his next with H.Vinoth in July, even before Valimai release

Thala Ajith has liked the basic premise of Thala 61 and given a go ahead to H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for the film. Pre-production work begins. Details.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on February 20 that Thala Ajith has started the discussions with director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor to collaborate for the third time. We also informed that the decision was taken by the actor after being impressed with the rushes of their second collaboration, Valimai, which his currently in the post-production stage. While a brief week-long schedule of Valimai still remains, we have now learnt that the makers have already locked the script of their next collaboration, which is being addressed as Thala 61.

“The basic premise, plot and screenplay of Thala 61 is locked. Ajith Kumar has loved the story, which is loaded with action and thrills. The pre-production of the film is going on in full swing as the makers intend to take it on the floors in the month of July. Thala is excited to explore an altogether different aspect of action in his 61st film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that this is a tentative plan, which might change a little depending on Covid impact in the month of July.

Thala Ajith has loved the story, which is loaded with action and thrills. The pre-production of the film is going on in full swing as the makers, H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor, intend to take it on the floors in the month of July. --

Interestingly, this is a rare scenario wherein Thala Ajith has said a yes to his next film, even before the release of his already on floors film. In-fact, if everything goes as planned, Thala 61 shooting will start much before the release of Valimai, which is a first of sorts for Ajith. But source insists that it's the powerful script that has resulted in him taking this decision. Thala 61 will be a mid-2022 release, and the idea is to wrap up the shoot in-fact by end of this year. This would be the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith Kumar with H. Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Meanwhile, Valimai was recently in the news after the team decided to postpone the first look reveal of the film from Thala Ajith’s 50th birthday on May 1. While it had left some fans disappointed, the industry hailed the decision to hold back on such a big launch event to show support to the ones fighting Covid virus every day. We hear, the first look of Valimai will now be unveiled once the Covid-cases settle down. Contrary to some chatters, the movie is confirmed for a theatrical release, and the makers will arrive only when 100% occupancy is permitted by the government in Tamil Nadu and it’s safe for the fans to venture in the cinema halls to celebrate the arrival of their Thala.

Stay tuned for more updates on Valimai and Thala 61.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Valimai overseas shoot decision post Thala Ajith’s birthday; Spain likely to be rescheduled

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×