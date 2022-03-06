Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: 'We eat breathe drink the same water', Sushant Divgikr on being 'normal'

To celebrate the spirit of a woman from every field, Pinkvilla has come up with its new season of Woman Up where women from different facets of life sit with us and open their hearts out about their journey. Today we have the very popular artiste Sushant Divgikr who is not only a model, an actor but also a drag artiste who has done multiple digital campaigns in Pride Month, nationally and internationally, for the welfare of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community. They graced the fifth episode of ‘Woman Up’.

Sushant Divgikr who is proud to be a gender-fluid trans person was asked if they ever wish to be normal? To this, they replied, “Are you breathing straight air right now as we speak in that section of the sofa and I am breathing transgender air? What’s wrong with people? How am I abnormal and you are normal? It’s very stupid…When asked if their parents also never bothered what the society said? Sushant said, “She set them up and when they said to her ‘it must have been so troublesome to see that your son is not your son?’ So she said that’ it must be troublesome for you to see that I have one child who is a son and the second child can be a son and daughter and both. So are you jealous?’ My mother tells them. She is like in one child I got a son and daughter and everything. And you mind your own children she said.”

When asked if they ever wanted to go for a complete surgery, Sushant said that they haven’t thought about it yet as they are very comfortable with both energies. They added that if they can depict both the energies beautifully, in sync- they don’t have to be boxed into one gender.

To note, Sushant Divgikr, become India's first drag artiste to feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, for Class 2020 under the list of 'The Arts' honourees as well as in the ‘Celebrities' category.

