Stray Kids’ ATE achieves RIAA Gold in U.S; Third consecutive album by group to earn certification

Stray Kids made their much-anticipated comeback with Ate in July 2024. The record was extremely well received by fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the album has managed to earn the RIAA Gold Certification in the U.S., which makes it the group’s third time to do so.

On October 23, 2024, Stray Kids was awarded Gold Certification by RIAA for the newly released album ATE. The Recording Industry Association of America honors an album with that status when it sells over 500,000 units in the United States. ATE is the boy group’s third consecutive album to earn RIAA gold certification, following the success of their previous albums 5-STAR and ROCK-STAR.

Moreover, this achievement also brings Stray Kids’ total number of RIAA gold certifications to seven, with the group having previously gone gold in the U.S. for their singles God’s Menu, MANIAC, Back Door, and Thunderous. The group is now only the second K-pop artist in RIAA history, after BTS, to receive gold certifications for three separate albums.

Furthermore, the album also ranked in the prestigious Billboard charts, making it a huge success internationally. Moreover, the official music video titled Chk Chk Boom featured Hollywood’s biggest stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in their iconic avatars as Deadpool and Wolverine.

Advertisement

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids comprises eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with releasing the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring popular pop star Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they also headlined one of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, in Chicago in August 2024. Furthermore, the group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

ALSO READ: When BTS’ Jin revealed he would ‘step away from entertainment industry’ if one of 7 members left