Former EXO member Tao and ex-SM Ent trainee Xu Yiyang to hold wedding ceremony in October with fans in attendance

EXO’s Tao and Xu Yiyang are finally tying the knot! After registering their marriage and getting an official Chinese marriage certificate in December of last year, the two singers, influencers, and TV personalities have announced their plan to wed in the presence of their fans, in a public show of a wedding reception in a couple of months’ time. The duo is said to have been planning the wedding for over half a year now, and will finally be able to invite their fans for it in October.

Tao becomes second EXO member to get married after Chen

According to Sina Entertainment media report on August 11, Huang Zitao recently confirmed his plans for the wedding ceremony/reception during an appearance on the Chinese variety show Our Love Song. The couple, rumored to have been dating since 2020, finally confirmed the relationship in 2023, made it public in July 2024 and registered their marriage in December. It is known that the two have been planning their wedding with the presence of about 100 fans. The exact schedule and how their admirers could be a part of it are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, rumors of a ‘secret baby’ surrounding the couple have been rampant since last year, when Xu Yiyang was seen shopping for baby items as well as visiting an OB-GYN clinic in the US. The two have not commented on the matte,r and if any pregnancy was in place, however, speculations as the singer’s mother was spotted with a nanny and an unknown baby fanned the fire. The couple has been open about their relationship in the past month, so fans are hoping for any update on the same soon.

Huang Zitao joined SM Entertainment and debuted with EXO as Tao in 2012, but decided to leave 3 years later, ensuing a nasty contract battle. The same has more or less kept him away from the K-pop industry since following the court’s ruling in favor of the agency. He and longtime girlfriend Xu Yiyang continued their careers in the Chinese entertainment industry via his studio Z.Tao Studio and management label L.Tao Entertainment, even appearing on shows together.

