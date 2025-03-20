Good Day PD addresses ‘challenges’ like broadcast cancellation amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron controversy

G-Dragon's Good Day was under fire for featuring Kim Soo Hyun in the latest episode of the music variety show. The backlash was due to the actor's ongoing controversy regarding dating Kim Sae Ron for six years, from 2015, when she was a 15-year-old minor and he was 27. Amidst the fan demands of Kim Soo Hyun's portions being edited out from the final version of the show, its producer opened up on the challenges he faced in his career, including broadcast cancellation.

On March 20, PD Kim Tae Ho opened up on the crisis rumours surrounding his work at a press conference held in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, as reported by K-media outlet Sports Chosun. His last show, JTBC’s My Name is Gabriel had an underwhelming run on television. Following that, he aimed at redemption through the big budget project, MBC's program Good Day. It is a variety show, featuring BIGBANG's G-Dragon as the host, and including popular faces like top Korean industry actors, singers and variety show specialists.

Among the '88 Liner' guests of Good Day was Kim Soo Hyun, whose first episode appearance was a huge hit, and the following one was heavily criticized due to being embroiled in the minor dating scandal. Based on the show's falling rating and cancellation of the March 23 broadcast, PD Kim Tae Ho was asked to comment on the hindrances he faced. Regarding that, he said, "If there were no such challenges, I might start doubting whether I'm doing things right." He shared that he channeled his "constant feeling of inadequacy and lack of professionalism" into the production of better works.

He mentioned that those obstacles "push me to think about new ideas and grow." As it might harm his next project, the third season of the Earth Marble series, the press threw such questions at him. To that, he metaphorically replied, "When strong winds blow, it motivates me to work harder and explore new directions." He showcased his faith in his hardwork and the probable success of the upcoming series, stating, "I believe the Earth Marble series has passed the sprouting stage and is now at a point where it can bear good fruit.”