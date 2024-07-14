Good Partner with Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun garners highest viewership in its timeslot; The Auditors achieves personal best

Good Partner starring Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra premiered on July 12 and received a warm response from viewers. With the release of its second episode, the drama saw an increase in the viewership. The Auditors achieved its highest viewership ratings for a Saturday. Miss Night and Day also enjoyed a rise in the viewership ratings. Here are the details.

Good Partner and The Auditors enjoy rise in viewership

According to Nielsen Korea, Good Partner scored a viewership rating of 8.7 percent for its second episode which is an increase from the premiere episode. It also achieved the highest viewership rating in its time slot across all channels. The story revolves around a veteran divorce lawyer and a newbie with different values and personalities.

Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

The Auditors starring Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha and Jo Aram received a viewership rating of 5.3 percent which marks its highest for a Saturday. The drama tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. On the other hand, the Vice President of JU Constructions has ambitions of taking over the company. A rookie auditor at JU Construction only aims for success and is cool-headed.

Miss Night and Day and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

Miss Night and Day featuring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun saw a rise in viewership ratings with 7.5 percent and achieved its highest viewership for a Saturday.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched program on Saturday and achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 16 percent.

