K-media accuses Min Hee Jin of ‘instructing’ NewJeans to hold livestream, using ‘love spells’ by Shaman to climb ladder and more

Min Hee Jin is in hot water again after a popular Korean media outlet published some shocking allegations against her with photos as alleged evidence. She has been accused of 'instructing' NewJeans to hold the live stream, where they gave HYBE an ultimatum. The report also claimed that she had allegedly met up with the CEO of a company where Hyein's uncle was a candidate for the internal director to seek investments for the group. However, she has refuted all the claims so far, announcing legal actions against the reporters.

On December 2, Dispatch published a series of accusations against Min Hee Jin. They provided screenshots of her past text messages without any context. However, her conversation has sparked much curiosity, as she is seen saying things like, "It’s wasted on upkeep for immature kids", “LOL. What would they know? It gives me a reality check when I see how they are only thinking of dancing while looking at the mirror. Is this what they call working?", and “What artists? I have said so many times that they are not artists. Don’t annoy me by saying that word. What artists?” Although it wasn't mentioned, many think she was talking about NewJeans.

In addition, the media outlet released another alleged conversation of her with a NewJeans member's dad, where she is talking about the girl group's YouTube live. The members stated that no managers or staff had prior knowledge about their live stream, so this revelation has raised eyebrows. The chatlogs also unfolded, her allegedly instructing the group to propose her reinstatement as ADOR's CEO.

Dispatch also revealed a photo that claimed Hanni met up with Min Hee Jin the night before she appeared at the National Assembly for the workplace bullying allegations.

The list continued as the media outlet showed further proof of the former ADOR CEO meeting up with the owner of DAVOLINK. It was previously reported that she was seeking investment from this company, which was linked to member Hyein's uncle. At that time, Min Hee Jin denied the reports.

In another shocking revelation, the media report claimed that Min Hee Jin used 'love spells' by her shaman to climb the corporate ladders. In some of her alleged text messages, she is seen admitting to 'flirting' with male employees at HYBE to secure what she wanted. Dispatch accused her of using immortal ways to 'steal' NewJeans from Source Music, where they allegedly trained for years.

