Happy Birthday So Ji Sub: From I'm Sorry, I Love You to Oh My Venus and more; Here are his must-watch roles

So Ji Sub, the famous Korean actor, celebrates his 47th birthday today, on November 4. Ji Sub debuted as a model for clothing company STORM, in 1995. However, the actor rose to fame from his breakthrough role in the 2004 KBS drama Sorry, I Love You (Mianhada, Saranghanda) with co-star Im Soo Jung.

So Ji Sub celebrates his 47th birthday

So Ji Sub was born on November 4, 1977, in Seoul and grew up in Incheon. Describing himself as introverted and insecure during his childhood and teenage years, Ji Sub dedicated 11 years of his life to training as a professional swimmer and even earned himself a bronze medal at the Korean National Games.

Aside from acting, a professed longtime hip-hop lover, So rapped for two original tracks Lonely Life and Foolish Love under the artist pseudonym G or G-Sonic for the soundtracks of Rough Cut and Cain and Abel respectively.

In 2010, So Ji Sub authored a photo essay collection titled So Ji Sub's Journey. This compilation encapsulated anecdotes and images spanning the preceding 13 years since his career inception. It featured unpretentious language and emotionally resonant photography captured during So's visits to the DMZ and Gangwon Province. The typically reserved and composed actor candidly shared his inner musings in the book, discussing topics like his fondness for the number 51 (which inspired his company's name, symbolizing a 50-50 chance and believing just 1% more; the K represents Korea), his affinity for Romeo and Juliet, his preference for rainy days, and accounts of his encounters with fellow celebrities and artists like Tiger JK. Within a mere ten days of its release, the book secured a place on the bestseller list and underwent its third printing.

So Ji Sub owns the Apgujeong-dong branch of CJ Foodville's A Twosome Place. Additionally, he has played a role in importing foreign films by investing in independent productions like the U.S.-British-French co-production Philomena (2014), the Chinese film Coming Home (2014), the Japanese crime thriller The World of Kanako (2014), and the American horror film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2015).

On April 7, 2020, he announced his marriage to former TV presenter Jo Eun Jung.

Do check out these dramas featuring So Ji Sub

I’m Sorry, I Love You: Mianhada, Saranghanda is a 2004 South Korean television drama series starring So Ji Sub and Im Soo Jung. So Ji Sub rose to fame through his breakout role as a tragic hero in this critically acclaimed melodrama. In a 2009 interview, So said he still considers it one of the best television dramas in his filmography.

Rough Cut: Upon completing his military service, So Ji Sub staged his return in the directorial debut of Jang Hoon, titled Rough Cut, where he portrayed a gangster with aspirations of becoming an actor. Given the film's modest budget, both So and his co-star Kang Ji-hwan chose to reinvest their earnings into the production, earning them credits as producers. So's performance garnered praise from both audiences and critics, propelling the movie to an unexpected box-office success.

Phantom: Released in 2012, the 20-episode K-drama features So Ji Sub alongside Lee Yeon Hee, Uhm Ki Joon, Kwak Do Wn, and Song Ha-yoon. The police procedural tackles crimes and clues in the cyber world, weaving a massive, twist-filled mystery of murders, identity switches, corruption, and conspiracy.

Oh My Venus: Featuring So Ji Sub opposite Shin Min A, the 16-episode K-drama aired in 2015. Oh My Venus is about a celebrity trainer who helps a lawyer lose weight and find her inner beauty as they heal each other's emotional scars.

Doctor Lawyer: The 2022 South Korean TV series Doctor Lawyer stars So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, and Im Soo Hyang. It first aired on MBC TV on June 3, 2022, and is also accessible for streaming on Disney+ in certain regions. It revolves around a surgeon who transitioned into a lawyer with a focus on medical-legal cases after losing everything in a manipulated surgery, and a prosecutor responsible for medical-related crimes who lost her sole family (her younger brother) and her partner due to the same operation, joined forces to bring justice to those who prioritize wealth and influence over human life.

The So Ji Sub Way

So Ji Sub was designated as the goodwill ambassador for Gangwon Province to promote tourism in the region. In honor of his contributions, a 51-kilometer trail within the province was named So Ji Sub Road and was officially opened to the public on May 20, 2012. He made history as the first Korean actor to have an entire road named in his honor. Additionally, he took on the role of a promotional ambassador for cybercrime prevention appointed by the National Police Agency, actively participating in various awareness campaigns aimed at deterring cyber crimes like hacking and internet fraud.

In the latest, So Ji Sub made headlines for joining Gong Myung and more for the upcoming noir series Mercy For None wherein, Lee Joon Hyuk and Cha Seung Hoon will be making special appearances.

