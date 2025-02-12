Hierarchy star Kim Jae Won confirmed to join Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun in Netflix’s You and Everything Else

Rising actor Kim Jae Won has been confirmed to star in Netflix’s highly anticipated original series You and Everything Else, joining an already stellar cast featuring Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo.

On February 12, reports surfaced that Kim Jae Won had been cast in the upcoming drama. Shortly after, his agency, Mystic Story, officially confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that actor Kim Jae Won will appear in ‘You and Everything Else'." However, the agency refrained from disclosing specific details about his character or screen time, requesting the public’s understanding.

You and Everything Else revolves around the complex and emotionally charged relationship between two lifelong friends, Eun Joong, played by Kim Go Eun, and Sang Yeon, played by Park Ji Hyun. Their friendship is defined by a deep mix of love, admiration, jealousy, and resentment, making for an interesting story filled with highs and lows. As the two manage their intertwined lives, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, exploring themes of personal growth, rivalry, and deep-seated bonds.

While details of Kim Jae Won’s role remain undisclosed, his addition to the cast hints at an exciting connection within the storyline. Meanwhile, Kim Gun Woo, known for his impressive performances in past dramas, will also play a key role in the series.

Kim Jae Won first gained widespread recognition in 2022 when he portrayed the younger version of Cha Seung Won’s character in the critically acclaimed drama Our Blues. Since then, his career has been on an upward trajectory with notable roles in King the Land, Hierarchy, and The Tale of Lady Ok. His recent work includes a role in the medical thriller The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

In addition to his involvement in You and Everything Else, Kim Jae Won is also set to appear in another Netflix project, The Art of Sarah, where he will star alongside Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk. With back-to-back projects lined up, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young actors in the industry.

Furthermore, You and Everything Else is slated for release in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await more details about Kim Jae Won’s role and how he will contribute to this intense and engaging story.