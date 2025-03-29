Did Jennifer Aniston Have ‘Breakdown’ Over Cutting Ties With an Industry Friend? Here’s What Reports Claim

Jennifer Aniston wasn’t there for friend Chelsea Handler! The Morning Show actress was reportedly forced to cut ties with the comedian after diving “headfirst” into their friendship. A source told the Daily Mail that the former friends had different approaches to fame.

While the Friends actress wanted to keep her life “private,” Handler liked being front and center. “Perhaps a breakdown was always inevitable,” the source added. The duo first met on Handler’s talk show Chelsea Lately in 2009.

They went from being cordial to great friends in a short amount of time. According to the outlet, they used to be together 24/7. At the time, Aniston famously split from her husband, Brad Pitt, after five years of marriage, and she objected to Handler bringing up his name during interviews.

The former talk show host notably shaded Pitt’s then-second wife, Angelina Jolie. She joked that the “f–king lunatic” actress had led her Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, referring to Pitt, to alcohol and drug addiction.

The source claimed that Aniston’s second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, allegedly thought Handler was “rude and obnoxious” and blamed her for forcing the Murder Mystery actress to act “single” during their marriage.

When the couple split in 2018, the actress was reportedly “paranoid” that people around her were leaking stories to the press. The insider claimed that the former talk show host still talked about Aniston in the press or during her interviews, and the latter “automatically pointed the finger at her.”

In 2019, the stand-up comedian appeared on The Project and dismissed the feud rumors. However, the duo has never been spotted together since, and things between them are reportedly not the same as before and “never” will be.

Another insider told the outlet that Handler was in one of her larger friend circles but never made it into the inner circle, which reportedly includes her Friends co-star Courteney Cox and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.