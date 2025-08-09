Did Kylie Jenner Hint at Her Breakup with Timothée Chalamet After 2 Years of Dating? Find Out

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in the spotlight since they officially began dating. It's been two years, and the couple is seemed to be moving forward in their relationship, with reports indicating that they were considering marriage. However, recent news suggests otherwise. Kylie's new playlist hints that there may be trouble in paradise.

Did Kylie Jenner Hint at Her Breakup with Timothée Chalamet?

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner shared her recent surprising playlist on August 9. The 27-year-old revealed in her Instagram stories that she had been listening to a series of breakup songs. She played Jeff Buckley's Lover, You Should've Come Over from his iconic 1994 album Grace, a song that expresses feelings of longing for an absent lover.

Kylie posted screenshots of the songs she was listening to, which caught attention as she and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, have not been seen together for nearly a month.

She also shared a screenshot of British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre's 1972 single Crying Laughing Loving Lying, which, despite its upbeat music, features lyrics about struggling to keep oneself together.

It's been over a month since Kylie was last photographed with Timothée while they were vacationing on a yacht in St. Tropez, South of France.

As Timothée is busy shooting the highly anticipated sequel Dune: Messiah in Prague, Kylie might be feeling his absence, which could explain her choice of songs. Interestingly, Kylie surprised fans by following Timothée on Instagram in early July, after initially keeping their relationship mostly off social media.

While breakup rumors are swirling online, both Kylie and Timothée have not commented on any developments regarding their relationship.

Just hours before sharing her playlist, Kylie posted a series of stunning photos of herself in a black bralette and pants, showcasing her toned midriff and curves while holding a glass of red wine. In the caption, she wrote, "last friday as a 27 year old."

For those who may not know, Kylie Jenner is turning 28 on Sunday, August 10.

Kylie and Timothée started dating in January 2023, quickly drawing attention after making several public appearances together.

