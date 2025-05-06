Bella Hadid Skips Met Gala Again as Sister Gigi Stuns in Gold; Here’s Why

At a very young age, Bella Hadid has successfully achieved the title of one of the most talented models. She has not disappointed us on the runways or on the red carpet, which also includes her past Met Gala looks.

The fans expected her to wow them with her look for this year’s fashion event, but, sadly for them, she was absent while her sister, Gigi, appeared on the blue carpet.

Advertisement

It's been a minute since Bella has graced the Met steps. Her last appearance for the grand event was in 2022, during which she donned a custom Burberry dress. A couple of years later, the model opened up to Allure about the reason that she was taking a step back from modeling.

Bella, who has launched a perfume business, told that outlet at that time that after a decade of modeling, she realized that she put a lot of “energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.”

She expressed about styling herself and loving to do her makeup and hair and being content with how she looked and getting ready with her friends in Texas.

Bella stated to the publication that they have the “best time,” and she never feels like she has to do a lot. She added, “For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before.”

Advertisement

She stated that when anyone sees her in photos and they say that she looks “happy,“she truly is. Bella expressed feeling ‘better,” adding, “My bad days now were my old good days.”

On the other hand, it was a golden affair for her sister Gigi, as she wore a custom Miu Miu gold dress that truly stole the limelight at the Met Gala.

According to Marie Claire, her look was an homage to Zelda Wynn Valdes, who was a renowned dressmaker in the ‘40s.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra is a big hat girl as she walks wearing polka dot Balmain outfit with Nick Jonas