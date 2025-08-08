Big Brother 21’s Ovi Kabir Marries Hannah Blackwell in Colorful Two-Day Multicultural Wedding in Tennessee

Big Brother Season 21 contestant Ovi Kabir married his college sweetheart, Hannah Claire Blackwell, in a two-day wedding on August 1 and 2, 2025, in Sevierville, Tennessee. The celebrations blended Ovi’s Bangladeshi heritage and Hannah’s Southern roots, creating a unique multicultural ceremony. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on August 6, Ovi described the event “more than a celebration,” calling it “a stamp of affirmation” that their love is “written in history for all to see.”

Advertisement

2-day wedding blends Bangladeshi and Southern traditions

The first day featured a traditional Bangladeshi gaye holud, a pre-wedding ritual where turmeric paste is applied to the couple for blessings. The ceremony took place inside The Glass House at Nichols Heir, with music, dancing, and colorful attire. Hannah wore a lehenga, while Ovi donned a panjabi, honoring his cultural roots. Guests also experienced Mehendi (henna) traditions for the first time.

The second day shifted to an American-style wedding in the venue’s Grand Hall. The design theme was described as “vibrant romance meets modern garden party.” While the day reflected Hannah’s Southern background, Ovi’s heritage was included with meaningful details.

Big Brother stars join the celebration in Tennessee

The ceremony welcomed 190 guests, including Big Brother alums Tommy Bracco, Kat Dunn, Cliff Hogg, and Nicole Fontanez (Anthony). Other notable attendees were Alex Ramo, Kellye Cash, Tatum Sheppard Filegar, Avery Rizzotto, and Synclaire Warren.

Advertisement

Why the couple chose the smoky mountains for their big day

Ovi and Hannah met at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. “East Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains are the birthplace of our love story,” they shared. After eight and a half years together, from late-night study sessions to weekend drives, they felt it was only fitting to marry where it all began. “It already felt like home,” they said.

The wedding aisle was lined with flowers in pink and purple, overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains. Family members walked to “Dearly Beloved” by Yoko Shimomura, a nod to Ovi’s favorite game, Kingdom Hearts. The wedding party entered to the Nutcracker’s Andante Maestoso, and Hannah walked to Patrick Doyle’s Harry in Winter.

Hannah wore a Wona Concept Devotion gown, a custom cathedral-length veil and Verstolo jewelry. Ovi and his groomsmen dressed in Friar Tux suits, and even their corgi, Mowgli, wore a mini tuxedo. The couple will spend their honeymoon at Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico, enjoying a week-long getaway after their multicultural celebration.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ to Marry Benny Blanco, Reveals When Wedding Planning Will Begin