Big Brother Star Adrian Rocha Reveals What Led to His Eviction from Controversial House: ‘A Series of…’

Big Brother star Adrian Rocha opened up about his eviction from the controversial house. The reality TV star’s journey in the show came to an end in the 3rd week, after the timing placed him in a vulnerable position.

Following his exit from the show, Rocha sat down for a conversation with Collider, where he revealed that his housemates used all kinds of reasons to put him on the block.

Advertisement

During the interview, the reality TV star shared that his perception and opinions positioned him in the house.

Adrian Rocha on his Big Brother eviction

While in an interview with the media portal, Rocha shared that his eviction was “a series of unfortunate events.” He further shared that a mixture of cautious decisions and strategic doubts placed him on the block. The reality TV star went on to mention that despite playing what he considers an honest game, he was ousted by the housemates.

“People will use any reason to put you up on the block to create a target. Especially early on.” Rocha explained.

Moreover, Adrian shared that his co-contestant, Kelly Jorgensen, went on to plant the early seeds of doubts, which made it easier for others to question his intentions.

The TV star continued to say, “I feel like a lot of the Houseguests wanted me to stay and wanted to work with me, simply because I played an honest game.”

Advertisement

Adrian Rocha went on to be one of the contestants, one of only five to have been nominated for the eviction. With his increased visibility in the house, Rocha was seen as a potential threat in the game.

As for Big Brother, the show is currently in its 27th season, where the participants bring back the tension, drama, tears, and friends to the screens.

Big Brother season 27 is available to stream on the CBS network.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Season 27: Who Has Been Evicted So Far and What Happened Each Week?