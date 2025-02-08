Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shōgun Dominates TV Categories; Complete Winners List HERE

Anora won the top honor of Best Picture at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, while Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Substance each bagged three trophies.

The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody won Best Actor, Demi Moore won Best Actress for The Substance, Zoë Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, and A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor. The latter wasn’t in attendance.

Chelsea Handler hosted the 30th Critics Choice Awards on Friday, which was both celebratory and featured rightful references to last month’s Los Angeles wildfires.

TV categories were dominated by Shōgun, which won Best Drama Series, along with Best Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada and Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS — FILM CATEGORIES

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Mikey Madison, Anora

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan, Blitz

WINNER: Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Izaac Wang, Didi

Alisha Weir, Abigail

Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Best Ensemble

Anora

WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

WINNER: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

WINNER: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Advertisement

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

WINNER: Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

WINNER: Wicked

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

WINNER: Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

September 5

Best Costume Design

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Maria

Nosferatu

WINNER: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hair

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

WINNER: The Substance

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Better Man

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Substance

Wicked

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

WINNER: The Wild Robot

Best Comedy

WINNER (TIE): Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

WINNER (TIE): A Real Pain

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

WINNER: Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Advertisement

Best Song

Beautiful That Way – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

Compress / Repress – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

WINNER: El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Harper and Will Go West – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Best Score

The Brutalist

WINNER: Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Critics Choice Awards — TV CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO/Max)

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

WINNER: Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

WINNER: Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid, Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

WINNER: Hacks (HBO/Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)

WINNER: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO/Max)

Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

WINNER: Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO/Max)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon (CBS)

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO/Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

WINNER: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO/Max)

WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO/Max)

Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO/Max)

Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

WINNER: Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO/Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

WINNER: Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

WINNER: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

WINNER: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Advertisement

Best Comedy Special

WINNER: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO/Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO/Max)