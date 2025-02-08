Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shōgun Dominates TV Categories; Complete Winners List HERE
Anora won Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards 2025, while Shōgun led TV wins. Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Zoë Saldaña, Kieran Culkin, and Hiroyuki Sanada took top acting honors.
Anora won the top honor of Best Picture at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, while Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Substance each bagged three trophies.
The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody won Best Actor, Demi Moore won Best Actress for The Substance, Zoë Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, and A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor. The latter wasn’t in attendance.
Chelsea Handler hosted the 30th Critics Choice Awards on Friday, which was both celebratory and featured rightful references to last month’s Los Angeles wildfires.
TV categories were dominated by Shōgun, which won Best Drama Series, along with Best Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada and Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS — FILM CATEGORIES
Best Picture
WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
WINNER: Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
Izaac Wang, Didi
Alisha Weir, Abigail
Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
Best Ensemble
Anora
WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
WINNER: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker, Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
WINNER: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
WINNER: Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked
Best Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
WINNER: Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
September 5
Best Costume Design
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Maria
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked
Best Makeup and Hair
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
WINNER: The Substance
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Better Man
WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
The Substance
Wicked
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
WINNER: The Wild Robot
Best Comedy
WINNER (TIE): Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
WINNER (TIE): A Real Pain
Saturday Night
Thelma
Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light
WINNER: Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Song
Beautiful That Way – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
Compress / Repress – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
WINNER: El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
Harper and Will Go West – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
Kiss the Sky – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Best Score
The Brutalist
WINNER: Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Critics Choice Awards — TV CATEGORIES
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO/Max)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
WINNER: Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
WINNER: Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid, Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
WINNER: Hacks (HBO/Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
WINNER: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO/Max)
Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
WINNER: Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO/Max)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon (CBS)
Best Limited Series
WINNER: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Best Movie Made for Television
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO/Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
WINNER: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO/Max)
WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO/Max)
Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO/Max)
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
WINNER: Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George, Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO/Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
WINNER: Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Animated Series
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
WINNER: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Best Talk Show
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
WINNER: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO/Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO/Max)