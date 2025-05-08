Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Lexi Wood Weighs In on Family Feud With Romeo; Here’s What She Really Thinks of David and Victoria

Model and reality TV star Lexi Wood opened up about her past relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, calling his famous family the 'nicest' during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast. Wood, who briefly dated Brooklyn in 2018 when she was 20 years old, said she had a positive experience with the Beckhams, even though she didn’t spend much time with them due to her young age at the time.

“They’re just the nicest,” Lexi said on the podcast. She especially praised David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, calling them 'so cool.' She added, “Victoria is a style icon in my opinion.”

Lexi stated that she and Brooklyn didn’t spend a lot of time with his parents when they were together, but the time she did spend with them left a lasting impression. Her comments come at a time when Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, is reportedly strained.

Still, Lexi stayed positive about her time around the family, saying, “They were great to me.” She avoided commenting on the current family tensions, making it clear she’s not picking sides.

Lexi also spoke positively about Brooklyn Beckham’s current wife, actress Nicola Peltz, saying the couple appeared to have a wonderful relationship. Her remarks came amid ongoing reports of tension between the couple and Brooklyn’s parents.

Recent reports suggest Brooklyn and Nicola are growing distant from David and Victoria. Sources told TMZ that Nicola and Brooklyn feel frustrated after trying several times to mend things with the family. One source said that David will berate Brooklyn for hours and then Victoria will follow up with a sweet text message to cover up the tension.

The couple also skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations after they were reportedly denied a meeting with him. They’ve also stopped attending family events due to an alleged falling-out between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo Beckham.

