Days of Our Lives April 15 Episode Recap: Kristen Dramatically Points Her Gun At Xander; Know Why

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on April 15, 2025, Kristen is woken up by Melinda, who tells her that she isn't the CEO of DiMera Enterprises anymore after Titan took over.

This obviously does not sit well with Kristen as she gets angry and asks for answers. Shawn and JJ arrive and reveal that Kristen’s gun wasn't a match for the bullet that hit EJ, but they still consider her a suspect. Kristen, filled with anger and all set to take revenge, leaves.

In her old office, Kristen barges in, with Melinda trying to stop her. Then Xander enters the scene and calls it his office, which is when Kristen realizes that she is being replaced. Melida tries to defend Kristen, but she ends up getting fired by Xander.

In a dramatic turn of events, after Melinda leaves, Kristen pulls out her gun and points it towards Xander.

On the other hand, Jada fills Stephanie in about Rafe kicking her out after he finds out about the night she and Shawn spent together. Stephanie argues that Rafe was having a hard time getting past Jada's affair because he was in love with her. She also said that they will reunite. Jada then texts him, but she doesn't get a reply. Stephanie tells her to go to the bar anyway.

Meanwhile, Javi ends up visiting Rafe’s place and finds him and Sami together in bed. He was quick to leave after a very awkward intro. Sami quips about not being embarrassed this time, and Rafe says that the night they spent was not about Jada.

Sami then recalled living in Italy and invited him to come, but he turned down. Later, she goes to have breakfast, which is when Rafe gets a text from Jada, asking to meet up at the Small bar.

The audience also witnesses Leo and Gaby bicker over breakfast, during which Leo says that her job may be on the line and could have shot EJ until Kristen became the suspect. Javi enters and tells them about Rafe spending the night with Sami.

Later, Sami has a very serious conversation with Leo. She then warns Javi about Leo’s past, but this doesn't seem to affect him.

In the episode, Shawn and JJ revisit the case. This time, with Kristen cleared, Gabi ends up becoming the prime suspect. JJ gives her a call and informs that to her, which makes her realize that trouble might be on the horizon.

On the other hand, Jada waits at the Small bar, and just when she loses hope that he will meet her, Rafe enters the place.

