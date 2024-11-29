Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Obsession with Fashion Is 'Center of Their Life', They Splurge Without Checking Price Tags, Source Reveals

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky not only share music as a common interest but also a love for fashion and splurging on things they enjoy. A source revealed details about the couple’s lavish shopping spree to Life & Style.

The insider told the publication that Rihanna and Asap spend “a fortune on outfits and bling,” and it appears the duo does not seem to care how much they are spending on these things.

The source further said, “What really gets their rocks off is going out on the town in style. They love to spend hours in their closets, trying on clothes, shoes, and accessories to match, and the more over-the-top it is, the better.”

The Don’t Stop the Music singer is surely living an extravagant lifestyle, especially after being declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2021.

According to a previous report by Life & Style, an insider revealed that Rihanna has been spending north of USD 20,000 each month on her hair for many years. This habit has not changed, even after having two children with A$AP.

The source further revealed that Rihanna has a personal hairstylist who does her hair each time she leaves her home. It was also mentioned that the songstress uses hair extensions, which she gets changed every week, as she desires brand-new hair every time.

According to the outlet’s article, the first source stated that, above everything, Rihanna and A$AP’s obsession with the world of fashion is the “center of their life.”

Advertisement

The insider reportedly added that the Diamonds vocalist has a great deal of “respect” for the rapper and his sense of fashion. The source shared that A$AP is the Fenty Beauty founder’s “reason behind her confidence and the biggest inspiration in her range,” further noting that everyone says the rapper’s involvement in her clothing line is much greater than people realize.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Chooses Community Service to Spend Thanksgiving Alongside Husband Doug Emhoff