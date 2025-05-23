Did Gigi Hadid’s Sister Manifest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship? Know Story Behind Tarot Reading

It seems that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting in a relationship was in the cards, literally. Marielle, who is Gigi Hadid's older sister, reflected on the time she spent with the global pop sensation back in summer 2023 in California, for the Eras tour, on the Nice Girl Don't Win podcast.

Marielle opened up about doing a tarot reading for Swift before she started dating the NFL player. The cards seemingly pointed to a relationship starting. Marielle stated that she pulled a card for the Wildest Dreams singer because she saw something “where [Travis Kelce] had said that he wanted to date her.”

She recalled telling this to her sister, Gigi, and Swift, adding, “I was like, ‘Come on, even if it’s just for fun.’” She added, “So I pulled this card for her, and I don’t exactly remember which deck it was, but I remember that it was in regard to this, and the word ‘swiftly’ was in the reading.”

Marielle further said on the podcast that Swift had never done a tarot card reading before, which, according to her, was “interesting.” She mentioned taking “all responsibility” for their relationship.

Marielle also recalled telling the music artist that the NFL player would be a “good lay.” She shared, “I did!” adding, “I was like, ‘Come on.’ … She deserves it.”

The said prediction seemingly came true, and Swift and Kelce became one of the most well-liked power couples in Hollywood. Many stans of both the celebrities have shared their cute edits of them on various social media platforms.

This revelation comes after Gigi Hadid made headlines for her Met Gala look this year. For the unversed, the grand event followed the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. The model donned a custom Miu Miu gold dress.

As far as Swift and Kelce go, many anticipate their arrival on the blue carpet, but the couple did not attend this year’s Met Gala.

