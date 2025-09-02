Who Was Graham Greene? Oscar-Nominated Dances With Wolves Star Passes Away at 73

Graham Greene is no more. The theatre star turned TV drama actor, has passed away according to a DEADLINE report on September 1. The star is said to have breathed his last on September 1 in a Toronto hospital after many years of fighting an undisclosed illness. Following his decades on the stage, he moved to Canadian shows and then to films, with Hollywood becoming his home for the next many years. After starting out with local theatre, he turned to works in his home country of Canada and eventually to movies with many big names that launched and continued his career. He is survived by his wife Hilary Blackmore, daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene, and grandson Tarlo.

From stage to big screen: Know about Grahram Greene’s acting career

Graham Greene’s series credits include Wolf Lake, Defiance, Echo, 1883, Tulsa King, and more. On the other hand, his Hollywood work includes those in Dances with Wolves, Thunderheart, Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, Transamerica, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Wind River, and Molly’s Game, among others. Of these, Dances with Wolves remains one of the most celebrated contributions in his acting career.

Graham Greene in Dances with Wolves

As Kicking Bird, he became a globally recognized actor and saw him among some of the biggest names in the industry. The film earned 12 Academy Award nominations, among which the actor’s stint landed him a nod for Greene as Best Supporting Actor role. Following Best Picture and six other wins at the prestigious awards night, his name became synonymous with the best of the best.

The many Hollywood actors that he has worked with include Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Idris Elba, Val Kilmer, and more. Meanwhile, his posthumous work is upcoming film, Ice Fall starring Joel Kinnaman.

