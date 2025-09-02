Ethan Hawke Makes Rare Comment on His Public Split from Ex-Wife Uma Thurman: ‘It Feels Dangerous and Thrilling’

Ethan Hawke made a rare comment about his split from Uma Thurman after 2 decades. The actor was married to the latter for seven years before parting ways. The Before Sunrise actor sat down for a conversation with GQ magazine, wherein he shared that he felt humiliated by the media coverage, even after the publications wrote positive things about him.

Hawke, who shares two kids with Thurman, finalized the divorce with the latter in 2004, and they were officially separated a year later.

Ethan Hawke reflects on his split from Uma Thurman

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Dead Poets Society star explained that he met his then-wife on the sets of the 1997 film Gattaca.

He went on to share, “It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things.” Speaking of falling for her co-star, the actor said, “There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling.”

Opening up about being in a relationship on the sets of the movie, the Before Sunset actor revealed it "turns the temperature up in your life." It feels "like falling in love at summer camp."

Further in the conversation, the movie star added, "It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it.”

Following his breakup from Thurman, Hawke went on to marry Ryan Shawhughes. The couple share two daughters.

Meanwhile, after parting ways from the Sinister actor, Thurman revealed to People Magazine in 2006, “I cannot participate in anything critical about my children’s father." She added, “I just need to keep peace.” The actress claimed she would not say anything terrible about her family.

