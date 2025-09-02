3 latest Hindi OTT releases this week (September 1-7): Maalik, Inspector Zende and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The week is almost over, and we are sure that most of you must have your weekend plans already sorted. But if you are someone who is planning to sit at home and binge-watch the latest releases on OTT, then we have a list that will make your life simpler. We have curated a list of shows and movies for you to catch. This week (September 1 to September 7) is packed with exciting releases like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Inspector Zende and more. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime and more this week.

Advertisement

1. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Zee 5

Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film revolves around an unexpected and touching connection between two visually impaired strangers. This film stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, who made her debut with it. While the film didn’t fare well at the box office, it’s praised for its heartfelt storytelling.

2. Inspector Zende

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Inspector Zende is an upcoming Indian comedy‑thriller (dramedy) directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar, marking his Hindi directorial debut. The story is about popular Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende, who apprehended the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

3. Maalik

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

The story of Maalik is set against the backdrop of the 1980’s where the son of a humble farmer is pulled into a violent spiral after his father is gravely injured while defending their fields from encroachment. His transition journey to become one of the big names in the underworld began from here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur faces backlash for mean comment on Anushka Sharma after viral 'manly' remark on Bipasha Basu