Chloë Grace Moretz Dating History: From On-and-Off Brooklyn Beckham Relationship to Marriage With Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison got married after dating for about 7 years, according to a Vogue report on September 1, 2025. The two were said to have donned Louis Vuitton gowns for the ceremony, with personalized touches for the entire event. As this relationship takes fruition and moves to the next stage, we’re taking a look back at the American actress’s many romances over the years.

Jansen Panettiere (2012)

The American actors were first seen together in 2012, when they were spotted hanging out. Their California walks became the talk of the town after several sightings, but the two never confirmed the dating rumors. Jansen Panettiere passed away in 2023 due to cardiomegaly and aortic valve complications.

Colin Ford (2013)

The two co-starred in the 2009 American fantasy adventure comedy film Jack and the Beanstalk after playing the leads Jack and Damsel in Distress, aka Jillian Squarejaw. Their dating rumors, however, started much later when the two were spotted hanging out in 2013.

Cameron Fuller (2013-2014)

As a child actor, Chloë Grace Moretz had the opportunity to work with many talented actors. Her rumored relationship with the star had many highlights, one of which was in January 2013 when the 17-year-old got down on one knee to ‘propose’ to the 15-year-old with a plastic ring, earning an exaggerated reaction from her. The longtime friends are said to have become closely acquainted due to the Amityville Horror remake, in which she made her debut, and his father produced. They were rumored to have dated between January 2013 and May 2014, though they never officially confirmed the relationship.

Alex Roe (2015)

After separating from Olivia Cooke, Alex Roe began his short-lived romance with Chloë Grace Moretz as a hot couple in the town. Though brief, their relationship was filled with paparazzi moments that became the chatter of many mouths. Keeping most of the romance private, it is said that the two quietly parted ways over their many differences.

Brooklyn Beckham (2014–2018)



Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe began dating in August 2014 after first meeting at the Paris Fashion Week. The two were spotted skating in Los Angeles in July and followed it up with workout sessions together, commencing their relationship. However, things seemingly turned sour in a couple of months, and the two were not spotted with each other for about a year, instead choosing to go on with their love lives alongside other partners. They rekindled their romance in early 2016 and began their Lovestagram.

After many years of speculations and the hush-hush nature of their relationship, the actress confirmed on Watch What Happens Live! that the two were dating in May 2016 after initially denying it a couple of years ago. They made it Instagram and red carpet official, confirming that their relationship was very much alive and thriving, admitting that it was difficult to get to that point due to their busy schedules and popularity. Later that year, they called it quits despite reports of them taking it to the next step and moving in together. Their plans reportedly came to a halt over a big fight at a Coldplay concert.

Cut to March 2017, the two began dropping hints of having gone back to each other. Their lovey-dovey Instagram updates proved once again that they could not live away for long. This continued for another year, where they made confessions of love and things were looking all hunky dory, until they were not. In April 2018, Brooklyn Beckham was spotted kissing another woman, and their supposed couple rings were nowhere to be spotted on their fingers, finally ending their long-term romance.

Neymar Jr. (2016)

Amid her on-again-off-again relationship with the oldest Beckham kid, Chloë Grace Moretz seemingly linked up with Neymar Jr. in March 2016. The footballer is said to have flown all the way to Paris to meet with his ‘longtime admirer’. They even flaunted their shenanigans on their social media for the world, and possibly their partners, to see. However, nothing came out of it.

Dylan O'Brien (2018)

By August 2018, a few months after her final breakup with Brooklyn Beckham, Dylan O'Brien, who previously spoke about having a crush on the American actress, finally hung out together. While said to be at an eatery with fellow friends, their outing was talked about for many days. They continued to be spotted together, but insiders claimed it was strictly ‘friendship’.

Kate Harrison (2018–2025)

Amid filming blockbusters, Chloë Grace Moretz’s personal life was just as happening when she was first spotted kissing Kate Harrison in Malibu in December 2018, but she has not made too many public appearances since. She confirmed their dating status during an interview with The iPaper in November 2022, calling it a ‘long-term relationship’ but not going into the details.

They continued hanging out with their friends through to another year and even attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Las Vegas in March 2023, keeping it very low-key. Another trip around the sun raised questions about them being engaged or even married as the two sported couple rings on their fingers.

Now, in September 2025, it was confirmed by Vogue that Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison had gotten married in a private ceremony. Other details about their nuptials have been kept under wraps.

