Ice Age: Boiling Point Release Date: Here’s What to Expect from Upcoming Disney Film Starring Ray Romano, Simon Pegg

Ice Age is set to return to the big screens with a new and the sixth installment of the franchise. Disney announced the title and the release date for the new movie at the D23 Expo, held on August 30th, leaving the fans excited.

According to the reports of Variety, the makers of the movie had previously announced the animated piece to be in the works at the studio, with some new and some returning cast members.

The sixth movie of the franchise is titled Ice Age: Boiling Point, and it is set to hit theaters on February 5, 2027.

The upcoming movie will mark the first Ice Age film since the release of Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016.

What will Ice Age: Boiling Point be about?

While the plot of the film is still kept under wraps, the official description of the film states that The Boiling Point is about a "dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World."

Additionally, for the cast members, it will see the return of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg.

As for the performances of the previous Ice Age films at the box office, the 2016 movie grossed USD 408.5 million worldwide. The franchise first took off in 2002, and ever since has dropped four mainline sequels and a spinoff over the years. All of the movies together have collected USD 3.2 billion at the global box office.

Apart from Ice Age, Disney announced other projects, including Tron: Ares, Zootopia 2, and Toy Story 5.

Further details about Ice Age: Boiling Point will be rolled out soon.

