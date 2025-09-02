Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga to Drop New Single The Dead Dance Amid Making Appearance in Netflix Show?

Lady Gaga has announced her new single for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. The musician is set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in the upcoming episodes, and while the details of her character are kept under wraps, fans are excited to know what Gaga would bring to the ongoing storyline.

Ahead of the big cameo, the singer marked her presence at Spotify’s Graveyard Gala in Guastavino’s New York City, where she revealed that she would drop a song titled The Dead Dance, which will be in the Netflix show.

Lady Gaga’s new song in Wednesday Season 2

According to the reports of TUDUM, Lady Gaga made a surprise entry at the event in New York and got the audience excited with the announcement of her new single. While the song will be available for the fans to stream on audio platforms post the release of the remaining episodes of Wednesday season 2, the attendees did get a first listen of the track.

The rest of the cast members, including Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday, also marked their presence at the event alongside Gaga, where they interacted with the fans. The location was decorated as per the Wednesday theme, with Graveyards, coffin-style booths, and food and beverages that were goth-inspired.

Meanwhile, showering praises on the musician at the event, Tim Burton, the producer, stated that the Joker 2 actress was “a real artist” who knew her craft of acting and singing very well.

What to expect from The Dead Dance and Wednesday Season 2 part 2?

At the event, Lady Gaga revealed that her new single from Wednesday was inspired by a breakup but also has some fun and upbeat tunes. The lyrics talk about moving on with friends. The musician shared, “It’s about those moments when love feels dead but you find joy again.”

As for part 2 of the popular Netflix show, the second half will see Wednesday waking up from her coma after being thrown out of the window by Tyler. Moreover, fans will witness the return of their favorite character, Principal Weems.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from September 3.

