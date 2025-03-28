Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome First Child, a Baby Girl, Amid Complex Breakup; Know More

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the news on Instagram on March 27.

"She’s finally here!!" MGK wrote. "Our little celestial seed." He also revealed that Travis Barker helped create a musical score for the birth, calling it an epic journey and adding, "Praise God." The couple has not yet revealed their daughter’s name.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who called off their engagement in December, announced the pregnancy in November. The actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post with a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Nothing is ever really lost," she wrote, followed by a heart and baby emoji. "Welcome back."

Fox previously spoke about experiencing a miscarriage with MGK’s baby in 2023. In an interview on Good Morning America, she described it as a deeply challenging experience, saying she had never been through anything like it before.

She stated that, as a mother of three, the loss was particularly difficult for both her and MGK, leading them on a complex journey both together and separately.

The actress, who shares sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, reflected on how the miscarriage affected her and MGK. "We were trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and 'Why did this happen?'" she said.

Fox and MGK were in an on-and-off relationship for four years before officially breaking up. While they have ended their romance, they are focused on raising their daughter together. However, recent tensions between MGK and Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, have added challenges to their blended family.

MGK, who also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon, has spoken about his desire to be a better parent. "As much as a f--k up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid," he said in a 2015 Life Lessons interview.