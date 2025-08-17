From Jenna Ortega to Catherine Zeta-Jones: The Richest Wednesday Season 2 Star Revealed at USD 150 Million

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday has returned for Season 2, with Jenna Ortega once again leading the cast as the dark and witty Wednesday Addams. While Ortega has quickly risen to global fame and built a solid fortune, she is not the wealthiest star in the show. That title belongs to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams and stands far ahead of her co-stars with an estimated net worth of USD 150 million, according to The Richest.

Catherine Zeta-Jones leads the cast in wealth

Catherine Zeta-Jones, an Academy Award-winning actress, has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood. With blockbuster films such as Chicago and Traffic, along with high-profile endorsements, Zeta-Jones has secured her position as the richest cast member of Wednesday. Her USD 150 million net worth places her well above her co-stars in terms of off-screen fortunes.

Steve Buscemi and Luis Guzmán among veteran stars

Following behind Zeta-Jones is Steve Buscemi, who joins Season 2 as Barry Dort, Nevermore’s new pyro-kinetic principal. Known for iconic roles in Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and Boardwalk Empire, Buscemi has built a fortune of about USD 35 million.

Luis Guzmán, who reprises his role as Gomez Addams, has also established himself as a respected Hollywood veteran. With more than four decades of work and credits in films like Boogie Nights, Traffic, and the series Narcos, Guzmán’s net worth is estimated at USD 13 million.

Where does Jenna Ortega stand?

Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of Wednesday, has seen her fame soar since the first season. At only 20 years old, Ortega has built an impressive estimated net worth of USD 5 million. While not the highest among the cast, it reflects her fast-rising career and growing popularity worldwide.

Billie Piper, who joins the series in Season 2 as Isadora Capri, Head of Music at Nevermore, has earned around USD 12 million through her career in television and music, including roles in Doctor Who and I Hate Suzie. Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin, holds an estimated USD 400,000, with credits in indie films and TV roles such as Daredevil: Born Again.

