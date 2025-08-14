The Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Drops Major Surprises, Including Principal Weems And a Hint of Lady Gaga

Wednesday season 2 is set to return to the screens with Part 2. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the final four episodes of the season, which bring back the fan-favorite character, Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie.

Moreover, the highly anticipated Lady Gaga will also be making an appearance. While the details of the character that is to be portrayed by the musician are still kept under wraps, her voice is heard in the preview.

The story for the second half will be picked up from the ending of the fourth episode, where the audience witnessed that Wednesday Addams was thrown out of the window, and she was lying in blood.

What to expect from Wednesday season 2 part 2?

The trailer opens with Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, waking up from a coma after she was thrown out of the window. At the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, she is greeted by Principal Weems, who comes dressed as a nurse and says, “Rise and shine, sleepyhead! Ready for your sponge bath?” It then cuts to Ortega and Christie’s characters in a dream-like sequence. They open the door, which leads to nowhere.

Weems says to Wednesday, “This isn’t hell, Miss Adams, but I understand the confusion.” When the latter asks, “If I’m not dead, why are you here?” The principal quips, “Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Wednesday reveals to Enid that she is in grave danger while also revealing that Tyler was going to kill them both. In response, Enid goes on to say to Wednesday, “Fix it? You’re the reason he escaped.” Finally, the trailer closes with a voice-over by Lady Gaga, who is heard saying, “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

Ever since the announcement of the pop icon making an appearance, fans have been excited to know what depth the musician’s character will bring into the ongoing storyline.

Wednesday season 2, part 2, will be available to stream on Netflix from September 3.

