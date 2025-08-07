When Can You Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix? Here’s What You Need to Know

Netflix has released Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, and fans can now stream the first four episodes of the Emmy-winning show. The new season dropped on Wednesday, August 6, nearly three years after Season 1 premiered in November 2022.

Jenna Ortega returns as the lead, playing the sharp and emotionally reserved Wednesday Addams. This season continues her journey at the mysterious Nevermore Academy, where she tackles a new dark mystery while navigating her unusual social life.

When does Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release?

Netflix has confirmed that Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 will arrive on Tuesday, September 3 at 3 a.m. ET. Like the first part, it will include four episodes, bringing the total to eight episodes for the season.

The premiere episode of Part 1 is titled “Here We Woe Again”, and the full second season is expected to wrap up major storylines while setting the stage for future twists.

Who’s in the cast this season?

The main cast returns, including:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Victor Dorobantu as The Thing

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

New cast members in Season 2 include:

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a new Nevermore teacher

Haley Joel Osment as Kansas City Scalper, a serial killer

Joanna Lumley as Grandma Hester Frump

Steve Buscemi, Anthony Michael Hall, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, and Evie Templeton in undisclosed roles

Wednesday Season 2 follows the same mix of mystery, dark humor, and gothic storytelling that made the first season a global hit. The show has earned two Golden Globe nominations and continues to grow in popularity among Netflix viewers.

All episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Part 2 will be available on September 3, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET.

