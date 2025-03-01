Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Grew Distant From Her Dementia-Stricken Mother Months Before Her Death; 'Last Time She...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of death

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were mysteriously found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26. Although foul play was initially ruled out by deputies, further investigation has deemed the case “suspicious,” according to TMZ.

Now, Arakawa’s 91-year-old mother’s housekeeper has made a new revelation surrounding the case. On February 28, Keiko, whose last name was not disclosed, told the Daily Mail that the late classical pianist used to “regularly” check on her dementia-stricken mother.

She typically checked on her mother’s health every month or two, but her calls mysteriously stopped in the last few months before her death. “The last time she called was in October. We were wondering, what happened?” Keiko told the outlet.

She further insisted that Arakawa’s family had grown increasingly worried over her lack of communication in recent months. Reportedly, Hackman had also become reclusive and distant from his family. One of his daughters claimed she hadn’t spoken to her father in months before his tragic passing.

Although the French Connection actor, Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead on Wednesday, reports suggested they had been deceased for some time before their bodies were discovered. The “reporting party” stated that the couple’s house door was unlocked before the bodies were discovered, raising concerns about a possible intrusion.

Additionally, Arakawa’s body was found on a bathroom floor, with pills scattered across the countertop. Hackman’s family initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of their mysterious deaths, but investigators found no signs of a gas leak.

Advertisement

Recently, CNN reported that several medications, including Tylenol, a thyroid medication, and Diltiazem—a drug used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain—were recovered from the couple’s home. The pills found on the countertop have yet to be identified.